Tiger favored in first Phil pairing since 2018

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will clash once again Sunday, although not exactly under the circumstances either would have preferred.

Woods and Mickelson are the two most decorated players of their generation on the PGA Tour, but it's rare to see their names together on the tee sheet. The last time they were grouped together in competition was the first two rounds of The Players in May 2018, when Phil famously (or infamously) trotted out his button-down line of golf clothing during competition. Since then they've faced off not one but two high-profile exhibition matches, including a mid-quarantine contest earlier this year that also included Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

But their scores have brought them together for the final round of the Zozo Championship, where they'll tee off a few minutes before the tournament leaders. Unfortunately for both stars, they'll be off the 10th tee while the tournament is decided on the other half of the golf course. Woods and Mickelson are both near the bottom of the standings in the no-cut event, tied for 68th among 77 players at Sherwood Country Club in Southern California. Both sit at 3 under through three rounds, 16 shots behind overnight leader Justin Thomas.

Their chances to win may be long gone, but both names will still draw plenty of attention in the betting market where Woods is a slight favorite for their final-round matchup. Oddsmakers at PointsBet Sportsbook list Woods at +133 in three-ball pricing, with Mickelson at +167. Adam Long, who is two shots further back and will round out the final-round threesome, is a +243 underdog. Woods' best round of the week came on Friday, when he shot a 6-under 66, while Mickelson is coming off a 5-under 67 during the third round.

In terms of the actual tournament outcome, oddsmakers have largely narrowed it down to a two-man race that features two of the top three players in the world rankings. Thomas holds a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm heading into the final round, and he's listed as a +155 favorite to win after starting the week at +1200. Rahm teed off as one of two co-favorites at +1000, and he's listed at +210 heading into the final round. Lanto Griffin, who trails by two shots and will join Thomas and Rahm in the final group, sits at +1200 alongside Patrick Cantlay, who trails Thomas by three.

Here's a look at other notable futures odds heading into the final round outside Los Angeles:

+155: Justin Thomas (-19)

+210: Jon Rahm (-18)

+1200: Lanto Griffin (-17), Patrick Cantlay (-16)

+2200: Webb Simpson (-15)

+2500: Sebastian Munoz (-16)

+2800: Ryan Palmer (-16)

+3300: Bubba Watson (-15), Matt Fitzpatrick (-15), Scottie Scheffler (-15)

