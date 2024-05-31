Tiftarea honors baseball season at banquet

May 30—TIFTON — Tiftarea Academy head baseball coach Chance Benson admitted he was not sure what was in store for the Panthers in 2024.

At the annual banquet May 22 at the Tift Regional Community Events Center, Benson said there were "a lot of unknowns" coming into this campaign. A year removed from a rare season below .500, the Panthers were still going to be very young.

"To be honest, we had no clue," said Benson about what was to come. On top of youth, the team had its share of injuries and many players had to "grow up really, really fast."

Tiftarea responded with 17 wins — six of them come-from-behind victories and three walk-offs — and a berth in the GIAA's elite eight in Class 3A.

The 2024 schedule was not an easy one. Three teams the Panthers faced won state championships: Terrell Academy, Brookstone and Lanier County. Another, Valwood, was state runners-up.

Benson said he was proud of the way they played. He was even prouder of how they conducted themselves.

Five team awards were announced, three of them of them having varsity and B-team counterparts.

Pitchers of the Year were Lane Cole for varsity and Jackson Gray on the B-team. Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Asher Cox and Griffin Lee. For Offensive Player of the Year was John Jackson on varsity and Tripp King on B-team.

The two solo awards were Scholar-Athlete and Panther Pride.

Eli Stevens, Scholar-Athlete, was unable to be present as the recent graduate is in the process of moving up to Georgia Tech.

Landon Clark won the Panther Pride award.

Each player earned a certificate.