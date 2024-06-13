Tiftarea football on the move this summer

Jun. 12—CHULA — Tiftarea Academy's summer has barely started and already the Panthers are getting good miles on the buses.

Head football coach Erik Soliday read off a whirlwind schedule. They have been to Auburn. Coming up are trips to Schley County and the University of Georgia. That is in addition to a 7-on-7 Tiftarea hosted last week against Irwin County.

"It's always good for us to see schools with that kind of speed," said Soliday about playing Irwin.

Irwin and Tiftarea always get together a few times each summer, scheduling made easy not just because of their proximity, but because both teams have a Soliday in charge — Erik at Tiftarea and Casey at Irwin. However, they have seen even more of each other than usual.

The Panthers went over to Auburn for a camp and saw their eastern neighbor twice. Tiftarea won one of those, then saw the Indians went on the last play of the other. Though the loss was in a tournament, he said he was more worried about the kids competed than the final score.

Though he notes the Indians' roster is about double the size of his in numbers, Tiftarea is doing something at the moment he hasn't had a chance to do very often: a separate offensive unit and a separate defensive unit.

"It's something we've never been able to do here," he said. Soliday took over Tiftarea's program in 2018.

The Panthers are working to fill some holes this summer, most notably fullback. Kaiden Richardson and Brody Seagraves have both been getting work at that position. Richardson, 235 pounds of muscle, come on strong running the ball in late 2023 games. Seagraves had an outstanding season mostly lining up at linebacker.

"He's gotten a lot stronger," said Soliday of Seagraves. Caden Grier will also feature in the backfield, as well as quarterback J.R. Walker.

Walker played nearly every snap of 2023 on offense and almost as many on defense. Tiftarea has backup options for him this year, Case Jones and Sam Faircloth. "Both have really taken huge strides over the summer," Soliday said. Both are young, he added, but very smart.

Tiftarea has barely two months before the 2024 campaign starts. The Panthers open with two road games, at Central Fellowship on Aug. 16 and at GHSA school Turner County on Aug. 23. That latter will be a homecoming for Soliday, who had two stints leading the Ashburn-based school.

The Panthers will play their first home game Aug. 30 against GIAA Class 3A state runners-up John Milledge. Region begins Sept. 20 against Southland Academy.