Tiftarea cheer camp sets record

Jun. 19—CHULA — Tiftarea Academy's cheer camp keeps setting records. Last week's camp drew 98, which cheer program leader Kari Collins said was the most ever. In 2023, the Tiftarea gym hosted 94 future cheerleaders.

Camp took place from June 11-13, three hours each day, culminating in a performance for their families and friends on the final day.

"We're having a lot of fun," said Collins.

Attendees, who ranged in age from Pre-K to 5th grade, learned all facets of cheerleading. There were basic stunts and tumbling, jumps, dance routines and cheer chants. Assisted by Tiftarea's varsity cheerleaders, the Ladybugs, Frogs, Fish, Bunnies and Butterflies leaned to properly cheer on the Panthers.

Creativity is a big part of cheerleading and there was time for that as well. Collins said this year's arts and crafts project were bags with their initials on them, as well as cups with stickers.

Each day of camp had a different theme, including Princess Day, Pajamas Day and Spirit Day, the latter when they performed in front of a crowd.