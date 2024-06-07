Tift track and field athletes receive awards

Jun. 6—TIFTON — Tift County High track and field had plenty to celebrate May 28.

J.C. Clark, one of the squad's head coaches, noted how much the program has grown, from about 60 athletes when he started to 120 now. The Lady Devils won the Region 1-6A title this spring and Bailee Williams became the first state champion (in shot put) in more than a decade.

The season-ending party took place at the Black Shank Pavilion with a barbecue.

Clark voiced his appreciation to the seniors for what they have offered. He said they were "the reason I'm still in Tifton today." They have been dedicated. Clark said he advised them, "If we stick together, we can take over this region."

The biggest presentation of the banquet was its last, made to Williams.

Clark talked about her work ethic in winning the title. After remarkable freshman and sophomore seasons, he said she hit a wall as a junior. She cried after a disappointing finish at state and told Clark she didn't know what was wrong.

As a senior, Williams made adjustments. Further motivation came in sectionals, where Williams finished second to an opponent Clark believed did not take Williams as seriously. Mouths dropped, said Clark, on Williams' winning throw at state.

Presented with an award as Tift's Most Outstanding Performer, Clark had another gift: the shot put itself, placed in a commemorative box.

"Nobody will ever throw that shot put again," he said. "Because it's hers. We have officially retired the shot put."

Comeback award winners were to Jazlin Martinez and Shurrod Rich.

Because of the successful year, Clark named more than 20 athletes Most Improved. Thirty-one Tift athletes placed in the top eight at the Region 1-6A meet, said Clark.

Winners in the Athletes of the Year category scored the most points at their grade level at the region meet. For the freshmen, that was Nairobi Graham and Taliyah Thomas. Sophomores were Illianna Cleveland and Jaxson Hughes; juniors, Makayla Bryant, Diamond Wallace and Jordan Gaskins. Seniors were Caitlyn Burgess, Williams, Jalon Miller and Antonio Burgess.

Clark revealed several Tift athletes were named to an All-American team by qualifying for state.

Williams should have had an even bigger award, said Clark, but her state-winning shot put distance was incorrectly recorded as 43-1.5 instead of two inches further.

"She's an All-American to us," Clark said, pointing out Williams' distance would have won in any classification.

Graham earned All-American in the 400 and as a teammate of Wallace, Thomas and Caitlyn Burgess in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Caitlyn Burgess, Cleveland, Williams and Graham were all recognized for breaking school records during the season. Graham did so in the 400 and 200; Williams in shot put; Cleveland in the 800, and Burgess in high jump and 100 meters.

Another award honored those finishing in the top eight at the region tournament.

Clark himself received a gift for his contributions to Tift County track and field with special artwork.