Tift softball takes two from Atlanta teams

Aug. 23—TIFTON — Tift County softball coach Taylor Barber had hoped a trip north would help his team get going in 2021. It looks like the trip to Metro Atlanta was just what they needed. The Lady Devils took big wins over Alpharetta and Forsyth County, giving them much-needed momentum into their first region games this week.

Madison Smith held Alpharetta to one hit in an 11-1 victory in five innings. Paige Hill was equally dominant in shutting down Forsyth Central, 5-1.

"We played two really, really good ballgames," said Barber during the bus ride back home Sunday.

He said the Lady Devils started slow over Alpharetta, which is led by former Tift assistant, Colin Kirkland. Tift scored a single run in the first when Hill scored on a single by Loralee Bennett. It remained 1-0 until the third, when the visitors tacked on two more.

The floodgates opened in the fourth when 3-0 became 7-0, before four more runs crossed in the fifth.

Though Alpharetta was very much a game in favor of the Lady Devils' offense, Barber said they had opportunities defensively they have not had all year. This included more than one bases loaded jam.

"Madi was really good," he said of Smith's pitching performance. "She pretty much overpowered them."

Barber admits the squad probably pressing too hard the first couple of weeks of the season, especially at the top of the order. Before leaving last Friday on the trip, he brought in his top six hitters for a conversation. He thinks he might have been pressing too hard, too.

A weekend together helped everyone relax and they even had time for some bonding over games of Topgolf.

In the second contest, Tift went up 1-0 in the second against Forsyth Central, then tacked on three runs in the third.

"Paige was pretty unreal," he said of the performance in the circle. Hill only needed 92 pitches over the seven the innings. Forsyth had three hits, one from the first batter of the game. After that, Hill retired 13 straight.

For the weekend, Smith was 4-for-5 with 6 RBIs. Delanie Jewell was close behind at 4-for-6 with 4 RBIs. Bailee Williams had a three-hit game against Forsyth.

"Delanie Jewell was red hot," he said. "She hit the ball everywhere hard in the first game." Barber said she also had an assist at the plate from center. "Delanie Jewell had an incredible weekend. She played with her hair on fire."

One of Smith's hits was a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded. Barber said it was the first time she had ever attempted a bunt in that situation.

Gracee Wood had a big double during the weekend, Barber said.

"I was pleased with the whole weekend," he said.

Tift hits the road again twice this week. Tuesday is a non-region contest at Lee County. Thursday, they go to Lowndes for the first Region 1-7A games of the season. Lowndes was also in Metro Atlanta over the weekend. The Vikettes also defeated Forsyth Central, but fell in games to Mill Creek and Lassiter. They are 5-3 for the year.