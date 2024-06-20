Tift County Schools recognizes top athletes in golf, baseball, track

Jun. 19—TIFTON — The Tift County Board of Education recognized three of its all-star teams at its most recent meeting.

Following excellent performances at recent competitions, the Tift County High School baseball, girls track, and girls golf teams received top marks from board members June 13.

Head baseball coach Greg Wiliams noted that the baseball team had finished the year with a 13-2 record in Region 1-6A, marking them as region champions, and had earned an overall run for the year of 27-9, breaking the school's record of most consecutive wins for the second year in TCHS history.

The girls golf team, as reported by coach Rusty Smith, had become region and region area champions, beating 13 other teams to get there, as well as placing sixth at state level.

J.C. Clark, head track and field coach, and Kelli Walker, assistant coach, reported similar successes, with the girls track team not only earning the regional champion title, but having several record-breaking athletes and a state champion among their ranks. Clark was proud to announce that, through her outstanding performance in shot put in spring earlier this year, Bailee Williams had become the school's first track state champion in over ten years.

He expressed his appreciation for the hard work of both the students and his fellow coaches, stating that they had reached such a pinnacle of success through their collective effort.