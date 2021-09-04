Tiffany Mitchell with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/04/2021
Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/04/2021
Johnathan Wright handicaps today's WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever using the latest trends. (Pat Shannahan/The Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/04/2021
The 2021 college football season is already at top speed after Week 1 slate full of implications for the College Football Playoff and national title.
DeChambeau's aggressive line off the tee almost cost him a shot Saturday at the Tour Championship.
During Morteza Mehrzad’s formative years in Chalus, a Caspian Sea town in northern Iran, he would hide himself away in the family home, feeling shunned by society and mortified at how he looked. Now 33, he is the second tallest person on Earth, measuring 8ft 1in, a distinction he has found to be far more a curse than a blessing.
The Europeans got out to a quick lead in Saturday morning foursomes at the Solheim Cup, and still will sleep on a three-point lead.
Former Jags RB coach Terry Robiskie said that the team attempted to blackball Leonard Fournette ahead of his release.
It took most of Day 1 before there was a rules controversy at the Solheim Cup, but a rules controversy there was.
The “Indinia” Hoosiers got off to a brutal start on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City.
Dave Roberts was out of pitching and Gabe Kapler was about to put his ace in left field. In a wild game, the Giants found a way to outlast their archrival.
When it was time for the Rams to possibly leave St. Louis, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave the move a thumb’s up. With the Bills possibly in line to leave Buffalo, Jones has decided to go . . . . . thumb’s down. “It’s unique, it’s just as Green Bay is unique relative to size, [more]
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa drops a 66-yard touchdown pass against West Virginia.
Before Buster Posey's dash to first won it in the 11th, the Giants saw Anthony DeSclafani and Brandon Crawford come up huge, and their manager watched a gutsy decision pay off.
Court 17 at Flushing Meadows can seat 2,700 people. But if Emma Raducanu fulfils the potential she is showing this fortnight – which every pundit agrees is the potential to win majors – then many thousands more will claim to have been there for this astonishing statement victory.
American tennis player Reilly Opelka joked that U.S. Open tickets sale must be struggling after he was fined $10,000 over a tote bag.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has Heisman talent, but against Tulane, he showed more issues than expected.
Great start for the Wolverines! #GoBlue
Derek Brunson impressed with a third-round finish of Darren Till in the main event of UFC Fight Night 191 in Las Vegas.
Who did the ESPN College Gameday crew pick to win this year's national title?
Three weeks before the Ryder Cup, four-time major champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship after injuring his wrist from hitting a tree root. Koepka said pulling out on the 13th hole at East Lake on Saturday was a precaution. “It's the same wrist I had issues with in ‘17 and ’18,” Koepka told a PGA Tour official before leaving.