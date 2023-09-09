Tiffany Mitchell nails it from behind the arc
Tiffany Mitchell nails it from behind the arc, 09/08/2023
Tiffany Mitchell nails it from behind the arc, 09/08/2023
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
Plenty of people watched the Chiefs open the season with a loss.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off a new season of Throwing Darts (he went 54-31 in 2022) with his Week 1 picks.
Let's break down every angle to help you put together a Week 1 NFL teaser.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Joe Burrow got paid.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
Is Josh Allen’s relationship with Stefon Diggs going to require more maintenance? Could Patrick Mahomes elevate the offense if Travis Kelce’s knee injury lingers?
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here are three ways to wager on Patrick Mahomes against the Lions' porous defense.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The beginning of the NFL season is here, so lean on Fantasy Football Live to help get your Week 1 lineup ready.
Welcome to Nate Tice's new weekly Yahoo Sports column The Overhang, which takes a film-friendly view from outside the formation. Up first: the matchups that could determine Chiefs-Lions, and a couple enticing bets.