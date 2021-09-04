Tiffany Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

Associated Press

An Emmett Till historical marker in the Mississippi Delta will be repaired or replaced after it was knocked off the pole that supports it, says the president of an advertising agency that made the sign. Although a previous version of this metal sign was vandalized and another Till historical marker in the area was shot multiple times, Allan Hammons said Friday that he does not see malicious intent in the damage this time. “It was not defaced in any way," Hammons told The Associated Press.