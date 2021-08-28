Tiffany Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/28/2021
Florida recorded 901 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, according to the Miami Herald's calculation of CDC data.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
NASCAR ejects crew chiefs for Front Row Motorsports for violation. Also, Kyle Larson will start at the rear for multiple inspection failures.
The anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is now official after both men made weight.
The latest round of Steelers roster cuts are official.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
As noted earlier this morning, decision time is coming for the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson. The options are few. The one that has seemed the least likely in recent weeks could be the one that happens. Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions tell PFT that there’s mounting chatter that Watson [more]
Gardner Minshew II had an interesting timeline with the Jags and will now join the Eagles via trade. Here are some thoughts on the Jags' decision to send him to Philly.
Bryson DeChambeau was totally in control of the BMW Championship, and then the tournament turned into a dog fight.
A trade could happen within the next week, according to reports.
Portland may have come out best in this trade.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' 19-0 loss to the Bills in the final preseason game of 2021.
Bryson DeChambeau did almost everything right in shooting 60 at the BMW, but, he missed a perfect opportunity to thaw his icy relationship with the media.
American Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin is engaged to former National Football League player Andre Levrone Jr.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
The umpires pretty clearly messed up a replay review, and a livid Bob Melvin was tossed from Saturday's game.
All the information you need for Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
While the Browns roster is stacked, there are areas of concern that could be addressed as the team tries to get down to a 53-man roster. Two Texans are reportedly on the trading block that could intrigue Cleveland: