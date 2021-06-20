Tiffany Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/19/2021
Chloe Bailey is heading from ingenue singer and actress to full-grown star in front of our eyes. Bailey, in a sheer sequined jumpsuit, threw down on the song vocally and with some slithery dance moves on the floor.
An absence of effective leadership in Boston might have cost the team a potentially valuable teammate.
The Suns and Clippers face off in the Western Conference finals. Who will advance to play for the NBA title? Our team makes its predictions.
Clippers players credit Tyronn Lue's demeanor with helping
Somehow, Kevin Durant's heroics wasn't enough to lead the Nets past Milwaukee.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Once again, the Utah Jazz endured a postseason collapse. Making an early exit from the NBA playoffs stung much more this time. The top-seeded Jazz fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games after blowing a 2-0 series lead.
Sam Presti wins again.
The Celtics reportedly dealt with some locker room dysfunction last season that appeared to play a role in Brad Stevens trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers explains the success of Seth Curry in these 2021 playoffs.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid explains his altercation with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Tristan Thompson gave special shout-outs to Kemba Walker on social media after the Celtics traded the popular point guard Friday.
Terance Mann averaged just 7.0 points per game this season. He got pulled from the rotation earlier in the Clippers-Jazz series.
There are plenty of former Wizards players the team could bring back to improve their roster.
Kemba Walker has been traded to the Thunder. What are OKC's next steps with the All-Star point guard?
Here are 13 incredible facts about the Clippers' 25-point comeback to beat Utah on Friday night and advance to the Western Conference finals.
Seth Curry was a man on a mission to begin the third quarter against the Hawks on Friday night.
Zion Williamson is reportedly unhappy in New Orleans. Can the franchise, then, afford to not bring back one of his closest friends?
All you need to know ahead of Saturday's Game 7.
Steve Smith and Quentin Richardson break down what the Jazz should do in the off-season.
Here's a look at how young center Moses Brown, who the Celtics acquired in a trade with the Thunder involving Kemba Walker and Al Horford, can help Boston's frontcourt.