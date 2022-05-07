Tiffany Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 05/06/2022
After 7 seasons as the first full-time female assistant in the NBA, former CSU star Becky Hammon is making her debut as a head coach in the WNBA.
The Indiana Fever are bringing in a talented, yet temporary, reinforcement.
Cambage is loving life in Los Angeles and enjoying playing for the Sparks, but she's going to continue being honest and outspoken.
We determined the top squads heading into the 2022 WNBA season using preseason power rankings from experts at five outlets covering the league.
WNBA stars are coming off of injuries and others are still with their overseas clubs. See injury reports for all 12 teams ahead of opening weekend.
Four former Oregon Ducks will begin the season on WNBA rosters, although only three will suit up in game action this season.
Han Xu feels much more comfortable in her second WNBA stint with the New York Liberty. The 6-foot-10 center from China missed the last two WNBA seasons. Now the 22-year-old Han is back in New York after growing an inch.
The 2022 WNBA season is here. Throughout the opening weekend of games, follow live coverage on Yahoo Sports.
In her struggle for freedom from detention in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner now has another big name in her corner: former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson. A spokesperson for the Richardson Center confirmed to ABC News that the international hostage negotiator was working on Griner's case, adding that her family asked for his assistance. Richardson, who has also previously served as congressman, energy secretary, and governor of New Mexico, has carried out diplomatic missions to bring back Americans from Cuba, Iraq and North Korea.
The WNBA said 147 games will be broadcast and live streamed. The season tips May 6 on Facebook Watch.
It's a brand new season tipping off on Friday and we're here to help jog your memory on offseason happenings and what to watch for in year No. 26.
A huge slate of WNBA games will air on TV and streaming platforms this season, but Brittney Griner's detention in Russia looms over the league.
'I speak truths': The WBNA has encouraged strong voices more than any other pro league. Will it ever warm to the bracing candor of new Sparks star Liz Cambage?
With such a competitive field, Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley and Just Women's Sports' Hannah Withiam attempt to predict who will make it all the way this season.
The Mercury promised to be a juggernaut for the 2022 WNBA season. But Phoenix's off-season success rapidly shifted into an unprecedented nightmare.
Tyler Marsh: "If the (WNBA) championship goes to the very last game, the very last day of the season would be Sept. 21, and our due date is Sept. 22."
As the WNBA tips off its 2022 season on Friday, uncertainty remains over the future of one of the league’s most beloved stars The White House this week said that Brittney Griner is ‘being wrongfully detained’ in Russia. Photograph: Matt York/AP Every team begins its season hoping to win the championship, but that goal may appear inconsequential in this year’s WNBA when one of the league’s leading players, Brittney Griner, continues to languish in a Russian jail. WNBA players are attempting to re
For the past three seasons, a piece of the Seattle Storm’s identity was absent even as it remained among the elite teams in the WNBA. Seattle was missing a permanent home. The Storm spent the 2020 season playing in a bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they spent the 2019 and 2021 seasons bouncing between venues in the Puget Sound region while their arena was rebuilt, robbing them of the element that made coming to Seattle one of the more challenging road trips for opponents.
When Natalie Achonwa was playing in Indiana, she didn't get it. Who was this "Sweet Syl" everybody talked about? Sweet? All she got when playing against Lynx center Sylvia Fowles was ''Kick your you-know-what Syl." Intensity, focus, maybe the occasional elbow. Then Achonwa came to Minnesota. "You can feel her aura,'' she said. "From the outside, you see this gritty, dominant player. From the ...
Phoenix Mercury basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia. The US Department of State said the WNBA player is 'wrongfully detained.'