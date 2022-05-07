Tiffany Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

ABC News

In her struggle for freedom from detention in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner now has another big name in her corner: former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson. A spokesperson for the Richardson Center confirmed to ABC News that the international hostage negotiator was working on Griner's case, adding that her family asked for his assistance. Richardson, who has also previously served as congressman, energy secretary, and governor of New Mexico, has carried out diplomatic missions to bring back Americans from Cuba, Iraq and North Korea.