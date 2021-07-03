Tiffany Mitchell with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 07/03/2021
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 07/03/2021
This hypothetical trade sees a multi-level scorer join the Los Angeles Lakers while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaves.
The Philadelphia 76ers rejected a trade offer from the Indiana Pacers for Ben Simmons.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won't play in Game 6 after injuring his knee earlier in the series with the Hawks.
The Warriors aren't expecting Klay to return until December, but he still is making good progress.
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George grew as teammates and leaders under coach Tyronn Lue, which could bode well in keeping the pair together.
Kenyon Martin Sr. says that watching his son with the Houston Rockets is more nerve-wracking than anything from his playing career.
Cavs could trade Kevin Love, Blazers a possibility for a "hometown" reunion.
Even if the Warriors would like to do a potential sign-and-trade with Kelly Oubre, it's mostly out of their hands.
ESPN expert Jonathan Givony makes his latest Celtics projection for their second-round pick (No. 45 overall) in his new 2021 NBA Mock Draft.
The Lakers lost assistant coach Jason Kidd to Dallas.
Brian Shaw: "It’d be hard for me to believe that anybody is more talented, better prepared, and has what it takes more so than Jalen Green."
This three-time captain and 2015 national champion is returning to Duke after a playing career that spanned the NBA, G League and overseas.
The shove came with minutes left in the final game of the Western Conference finals.
The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves weighing health versus history as they prepare to take on the host Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night. The third-seeded Bucks advanced to the doorstep of their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974 with a 123-112 home win over the fifth-seeded Hawks in Game 5 on Thursday. Milwaukee did so without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a hyperextended left knee.
The Eastern Conference Finals resumes on Saturday night with Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.
Authorities stripped Coronado High School in Southern California of its regional championship title after the video.
After a surprise 41-31 record and a playoff berth for the first time in eight years, the Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau have a lot to be proud of.
Will the Atlanta Hawks be able to force the Eastern Conference Finals to a pivotal Game 7?
Beasley is an 11-year NBA veteran but last played in the league in the 2019 season.