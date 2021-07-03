Tiffany Mitchell with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun

The Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks find themselves weighing health versus history as they prepare to take on the host Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night. The third-seeded Bucks advanced to the doorstep of their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 1974 with a 123-112 home win over the fifth-seeded Hawks in Game 5 on Thursday. Milwaukee did so without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a hyperextended left knee.