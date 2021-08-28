Tiffany Mitchell with a 2-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Bret Bielema wins in his debut with the Illini, but quarterback Brandon Peters injures his left shoulder and leaves the game in the first quarter.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
The latest round of Steelers roster cuts are official.
NASCAR ejects crew chiefs for Front Row Motorsports for violation. Also, Kyle Larson will start at the rear for multiple inspection failures.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
Bryson DeChambeau was totally in control of the BMW Championship, and then the tournament turned into a dog fight.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' 19-0 loss to the Bills in the final preseason game of 2021.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
Jack Nicklaus dishes on his support of Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why he thinks Tiger Woods will return and more.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes is bending physics to his will. The Vikings are the latest victims of this phenomenon.
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
The umpires pretty clearly messed up a replay review, and a livid Bob Melvin was tossed from Saturday's game.
All the information you need for Saturday night's Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
While the Browns roster is stacked, there are areas of concern that could be addressed as the team tries to get down to a 53-man roster. Two Texans are reportedly on the trading block that could intrigue Cleveland:
A trade could happen within the next week, according to reports.
With a bunker shot on the final hole of Round 2, Ryan Palmer played it unusually.
Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love, who could've been of interest to the Los Angeles Lakers, wants no part of a contract buyout
It’s not quite a 19-game winning streak in meaningless action, but it’s still a record. A new rule change applied for the first time in NFL history on Friday night in the Eagles-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. Jets fans who paid to see the only preseason home game of the season didn’t see Zach Wilson [more]
Rajon Rondo was let go by the Grizzlies and is expected to re-join the Lakers after clearing waivers Monday, according to multiple reports.
The anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is now official after both men made weight.