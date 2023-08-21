Tiffany Mitchell with the And-1!

We kick off 'Conviction Week' on the pod and provide our strongest and final takes heading into the 2023 fantasy season. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to identify the biggest sleepers in drafts this year.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
The USWNT has been joined at the top table by Spain and England. And the U.S. team's days in that tier could be numbered.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Carmona dedicated the only goal in the final to the mother of her best friend, who recently passed away. After the match, she was given the news of her own father's death.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
The Patriots haven't finished in last place since 2000.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
The Washington Commanders are on to a new era.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
Deshaun Watson was in a difficult situation last season.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
The Dolphins' third-round pick had been seeing plenty of buzz in training camp.