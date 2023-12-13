Tiffany Hayes retires from WNBA, plans to continue playing overseas

Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Hayes won back-to-back national championships at the University of Connecticut and was selected 14th overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2012 WNBA draft. Hayes recently announced on the “Counted Me Out” podcast that she would be retiring from the WNBA after 11 seasons.

“I really feel like I’m older now,” Hayes said regarding her decision to retire from the WNBA. “I’ve got a lot of stuff that I really always wanted to get into, but I’m so busy because I’m playing year-round. People don’t understand that’s a year-round thing we be doing overseas and the league. Plus my body, playing 11 seasons straight with no breaks, every year, two seasons in a year every time — that’s a lot.”

Since college, Hayes has essentially not had a break from basketball.

Hayes didn’t lose a game in college until her junior year, won two national championships, played 10 seasons for the Dream before heading to the Sun, and played overseas. She explained what she wants to do in her retirement from the league.

“I just figured I’d focus on one thing, and then in summertime, I can turn up my businesses, turn up time with my family and just live like that,” Hayes said. “I want to see how that goes.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire