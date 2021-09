Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

The Lynx's 102-81 loss in Las Vegas on Wednesday ended a five-game winning streak and also narrowed the team's playoff possibilities with four regular-season games remaining. The loss dropped the Lynx (18-10) from third in the WNBA to fifth, a half-game behind Phoenix (19-10),a game behind third-place Seattle and 2½ games behind the second-place Aces. The Lynx own tie-breakers against both Las ...