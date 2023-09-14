Tiffany Hayes nails it from behind the arc
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The races for the AL East, AL West and final NL wild card will be sprints to the regular-season finish.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Garrett Wilson is still processing life without Aaron Rodgers.
Let’s wrap up the full FIBA experience with those who emerged, those who impressed and someone who could benefit from toning things down.
Umpire Bill Miller missed an obvious ball four Sunday, which sent Ke'Bryan Hayes running into the arms of our future robot overlords.
Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
NASCAR's move to ditch stage breaks at road courses lasted less than a season.
The Mercury finished this past season with a 9-31 record.
Jones' new deal is reportedly worth up to $25 million.
An impending rivalry between the neighboring lands has been brewing with each bounce of international basketball over the past decade. And the Canadians’ 127-118 triumph over big brother south of the border now marks a beginning.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 US Open men's final.