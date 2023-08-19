Tiffany Hayes makes a great defensive play for the steal
From Triston Casas to Pablo López, these players' big numbers might surprise you.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
The Falcons' young offensive core made plenty of plays on Friday.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
Matt Harmon examines the latest news from around the league to uncover key information that fantasy drafters can use to their advantage.
Who should be the second running back drafted after Christian McCaffrey? Our analysts debate.
No. 1 pick Bryce Young and the Panthers will face the New York Giants on the road in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
With the losses piling up, the Los Angeles Angels, like Shohei Ohtani himself, seem to be shifting their focus to the future.
Harden insinuated he would rather play in China than the NBA.
To Zero RB or not to Zero RB? Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin takes a deep dive into the controversial draft strategy for 2023.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
Acuña is on pace to found the 35-homer, 75-steal club, but another number shows his ascent into the stratosphere of historic hitters.
We've built a suite of custom features you can add to your league for a small price for the upcoming football season.
PFL founder Donn Davis saw an underserved marketplace and felt he could create his own niche within it.
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.