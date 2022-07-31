Tiffany Hayes with a First Basket of The Game vs. Dallas Wings

Associated Press

Logan Ryan won a pair of Super Bowls in New England while playing with Tom Brady, picked off his final pass with the Patriots for a touchdown and has reunited with him on the Buccaneers. Getting another ring together in Tampa Bay is a clear goal. The 31-year-old Ryan, a third-round draft pick by New England in 2013, was a starting cornerback on the 2016 Patriots team that rallied from a 28-3 deficit against Atlanta to win the Super Bowl.