Tiffany Hayes with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 07/30/2022
Kyle Schwarber hit his National League-leading 32nd homer and Zack Wheeler pitched seven strong innings as the Philadelphia Phillies built a large lead and then held on for an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. Schwarber’s three-run shot to right-center field off Zach Thompson in the sixth inning gave the Phillies a 7-0 lead. In the seventh, rookie Cal Mitchell ended Wheeler’s shutout bid with a two-run homer.
Erica Wheeler (Atlanta Dream) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Dallas Wings, 07/30/2022
The Justice Department has indicted a Russian national for allegedly controlling three U.S. groups that sought to "sow discord" in American politics
Jeff Cavaliere demonstrates the specific exercise and technique that can help you build size.
When only the best will do, Walt Disney's Disney World is set to bring back the crème de la crème culinary experience for its guests. Disney allows children to feel like royalty at its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and doesn't stop with its younger guests when it comes to restaurants. Luxury dining, which requires formal and semi formal attire, can bring out the princess or prince in any age of guest through its elegant atmosphere.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for The O'Jays Sept. 17 concert in Canton with Gladys Knight.
Liz Cambage appears to have extinguished her basketball career. Plus, A'ja Wilson's block party and games of the weekend.
Former NBA player Josh Childress made more than $60 million in his career and was able to avoid the financial problems others face.
Klay Thompson reminded everyone who won the 2022 NBA Finals while vacationing in the Bahamas.
If you are in your 50s or older and not enjoying the Saudi rebel circuit with its 54-hole, shotgun-start format - not to mention the music, wacky team names and YouTube coverage - then Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf’s production guru are not at all concerned. Because you are part of the “horrendous truth about golf”.
Here are the best tweets from Saturday related to Chet Holmgren's great game.
Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday. “Excited to get that one out of the way,” Judge said. “Me and (Aaron Hicks) were kind of racing — he’s about to get to 100 and I was trying to get to 200, so we had a little race going on.”
When fans express a pessimistic outlook on the Lakers this coming season, they seem to forget that Kendrick Nunn is a very good player.
The Warriors took home another title last season, but there's reason to believe the 2022-23 squad could be stronger.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been criticized during his career, threw a 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in practice Saturday.
The UFC 277 headliner is official after Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes made weight for their anticipated women's bantamweight title rematch.
In an interview with Monte Poole, Charles Barkley explains why Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reminds him of hall of fame coach Chuck Daly.
Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed were the overnight leaders at the third LIV Golf event, which played out before sparse crowds at Donald Trump’s Bedminster club
Should Kenny Pickett be getting more reps in practice?