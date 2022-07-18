Tiffany Hayes with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury

Associated Press

Before stepping foot in Saudi Arabia, President Joe Biden knew there would be trouble. Biden was risking criticism by visiting a country he had vowed to make a “pariah” for human rights abuses, and there was no guarantee the visit would immediately yield higher oil production to offset rising gas prices. Although he's been focused on confronting Russia's invasion of Ukraine and limiting China's expanding influence in Asia, those goals become far more difficult without the partnerships that he was tending to here.