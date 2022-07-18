Tiffany Hayes with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta DreamLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/17/2022
Tiffany Hayes (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 07/17/2022
Kevin Newman and Michael Chavis collected three hits apiece to lead the Pirates to an 8-3 win over the Rockies
In fact, the Federal Reserve is specifically moving forward with interest rate hikes in an effort to cool inflation. In 2022, seniors on Social Security saw their benefits increase 5.9%, and that was following a period when inflation wasn't nearly as high as it is today. In fact, the Senior Citizens League anticipates that next year's Social Security COLA could be as high as 10.5%.
Before stepping foot in Saudi Arabia, President Joe Biden knew there would be trouble. Biden was risking criticism by visiting a country he had vowed to make a “pariah” for human rights abuses, and there was no guarantee the visit would immediately yield higher oil production to offset rising gas prices. Although he's been focused on confronting Russia's invasion of Ukraine and limiting China's expanding influence in Asia, those goals become far more difficult without the partnerships that he was tending to here.
The Oklahoma Sooners continue to stockpile talent with the addition of catcher Haley Lee via the transfer portal. That's now a combined 52 home runs via the transfer portal that Patty Gasso has added this summer.
“Our babies have been killed, and still people are hollering ‘Second amendment, Second Amendment.’”
One moment, Tamirat Tola was right there with the lead pack — shoulder to shoulder and shoe to shoe. Tola led a 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in the men's marathon at the world championships on Sunday, opening a wide lead late in the race and cruising through the finish line. The 30-year-old Tola finished in a championship-record time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 36 seconds on a fast and flat course that featured plenty of scenic views to soak in.
The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.
L.A. could instead opt to deal Westbrook in a different deal, and according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz could be a possible partner in such a trade. "If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland ...
At least one of Stephen Curry's teammates wasn't on board with the kid's celebration.
A strong Las Vegas Summer League performance secured the Canadian center a spot on Boston's two way roster.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League championship on Sunday. It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since. The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
If no extension is reached, could Herro or Barrett find their own Indiana to make a max offer next summer?
The Boston Celtics come off their 22nd Finals appearance looking to avenge their defeat in six games to Golden State. After having a firm grip on the series up 2-1, the Celtics would go on to lose the series when they could not generate enough ...
Which Celtics players at NBA Summer League gave themselves the best chance of winning one of the final roster spots? Chris Forsberg ranks 'em.
The 6-foot-3 senior out of Totino-Grace High School, cut his list of colleges on Saturday. It includes Kansas
LeBron James looked healthy going out and dropping 42 points at the Drew League.
The Oklahoma City Thunder continues its Las Vegas Summer League slate Friday night against the Golden State Warriors. Here's what you need to know:
What would Kevin Durant in a Nets training camp look like?
Getting from Indianapolis to Washington, D.C. proved to be a tall task for the Minnesota Lynx. Mike Thibault is tired of hearing about the team's travel issues.
The Boston Celtics have signed forward/center Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kabengele, 6'10", has appeared in four games for the Celtics during their 2022 NBA2K23 Summer League ...