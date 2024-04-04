Tiffany & Co. Designs Trophy for Professional Women’s Hockey League

The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s most-esteemed prize will be designed by luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co.

The PWHL’s championship trophy, the Walter Cup, joins more than 65 other trophies designed by the jewelry house.

More from WWD

Tiffany has created sports trophies all over the world since the 1870s, including the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy, MLB’s Commissioner’s Trophy, the NBA’s Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, the U.S. Open’s singles and doubles championship trophies and MLS’ Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, among others. Tiffany has also made seven Super Bowl rings, most recently for the Seattle Seahawks in 2014, and World Series rings for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993.

For PWHL, the jeweler chose an angular design inspired by ice, nodding to the six original teams in the league: Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa and Toronto.

“The Walter Cup marks a monumental milestone in women’s hockey and for all women’s sports,” said tennis legend and PWHL advisory board member Billie Jean King, who proposed the naming of the trophy. “It recognizes Mark and Kimbra Walter’s historic commitment to making this dream come true for the PWHL players of today and tomorrow.”

The Walter Cup is a tribute to the Walter family, whose foundational support was instrumental in the establishment of the PWHL in 2024. Mark Walter, the chief executive officer and cofounder of Guggenheim Capital, and his wife Kimbra, an attorney who serves on the boards of trustees of the Lincoln Park Zoo, OneGoal and the Goodman Theatre in Chicago, support organizations and causes focused on social justice, equity, diversity, education and conservation through their philanthropic foundation The Walter Family Causes (TWF). Mark Walter is also the chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers and part of Chelsea’s ownership group alongside Todd Boehly.

“This trophy reflects the level of excellence required to win in the PWHL,” Mark Walter, speaking on behalf of Kimbra and his daughter, Samantha, said in a press release. “And we hope it will inspire championship dreams in young players everywhere.”

The PWHL’s regular season ends May 5, and the top four teams in the standings will advance to compete in the inaugural PWHL playoffs. The semifinals and championship final will be best-of-five series.

Best of WWD