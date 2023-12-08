Ties run deep for Florida basketball assistant who will face Richmond on Saturday

The last time Florida basketball faced Richmond in the Orange Bowl Classic in 2009, current UF assistant coach Kevin Hovde was on the Richmond bench.

Richmond had slogged its way to a 56-53 upset win over the Florida Gators. Hovde, who played for Richmond for 2006-11, was sidelined that season due to a broken ankle but made the trip to Sunrise to support his teammates.

Glass work: UF basketball forward Alex Condon nearly breaks Al Horford's freshman rebounding record

Clayton shines: Walter Clayton Jr. sparks Florida basketball win over Merrimack

"That was my senior year and then I ended up coming back for one more after that, and yeah we were really good that year," Hovde said. "We were la top-30 team. It was a defensive battle ..

"It was a big deal. I mean Florida was really, really good and it was just — I mean at the time one of the best programs in the country, and obviously coach (Billy) Donovan — for our program to get that win it was just huge for us. We ended up getting that large bid that year and obviously you probably don’t get that without the Florida win at a place like Richmond.”

Hovde will be on the Florida bench this time around when Florida faces Richmond on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise (4 p.m., SEC Network). His ties at Richmond remain strong. After playing for the Spiders and helping lead them to an Atlantic 10 championship and Sweet 16 in 2011, Hovde re-joined the program as an assistant coach from 2021-22.

Hovde remains close with 19th-year Richmond head coach Chris Mooney and Richmond director of basketball operations Mark McMcGonical.

"Coach Mooney in particular, he recruited me, coached me I did five years there as a player, and I was back there as a coach before here, and, you know he’s a guy that has just meant a lot to me, not just in coaching but also as a person," Hovde said. "Going against him, it will be difficult, but we have a job to do."

Why did Kevin Hovde leave Richmond for UF basketball?

Hovde worked with Florida basketball coach Todd Golden for two years at Columbia and later under Golden as associate coach at San Fransisco from 2019-21. Overall, Golden and Hovde have worked together for eight years.

When Golden left USF for Florida, he hired Hovde and put him in charge of UF's offense.

UF basketball showing offensive improvement in year two under Hovde

UF currently ranks third in the SEC in scoring offense (83.3) and 23rd in the country in KenPom in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency. Last season, Florida struggled to find consistency on offense, ranking 130th nationally in Adjusted Offense per KenPom.

Hovde said the improvement has been a result of better offensive rebounding and adding more firepower in the backcourt. UF's 16.5 offensive rebounds per game ranks second in the SEC.

"We’re one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country right now and we’ve got to continue to do that as the season goes on," Hovde said. "But that should be a staple of our program, at a place like this, is being able to dominate the glass, really on both ends but particularly offensive."

UF's transfer portal additions have included guards Walter Clayton (16.9 ppg, 3.8 apg) and Zyon Pullin (12.8 ppg, 5.0 apg).

"Guys like Walt and ZP, obviously Riley (Kugel), that are really wired to score a little bit more, which just makes you look like a good coach," Hovde said. "When those guys can get in there and can make a mid-range, or a floater or extending it all the way to the rim and it’s more a credit to those guys and their talent.”

But Golden said Hovde deserves credit for some offensive adjustments made during the offseason.

"We've had to implement a brand-new style offensively," Golden said. "A lot of that's transition and trying to get the ball up and across the floor quickly, and when we don't get something early in the clock being able to stay in a little bit of a continuity offense where guys are playing together.

"One thing you see our assists numbers are way up. Again, that's a lot to do with our personnel but as well the situations that we're putting them in. We've been a top 20 offense so far this year."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: How Florida Gators basketball assistant Kevin Hovde has sparked offense