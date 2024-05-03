Tierra Doss, Zada Priebe hit NCAA provisional marks UST

May 2—BEMIDJI — Bemidji State women's track and field throwers Tierra Doss and Zayda Priebe both hit NCAA Provisional marks in the Shot Put and Discus Wednesday night at St. Thomas' Joe Sweeney Invite in St. Paul.

Priebe also broke a program record in the Discus with a throw of 149-08, surpassing Doss' old record of 148-05 at the 2022 NSIC Championship. Doss extended her NCAA Provisional qualifying mark in the Shot Put with a throw of 46-6.25, a lifetime best

A total of nine Beavers hit personal bests during the event.