Tierney returns to Bohemians for undisclosed fee

Motherwell have sold midfielder Ross Tierney to Irish side Bohemians for an undisclosed free.

Tierney, 23, returns to his former club having played 38 games and scored four goals for the Steelmen since his arrival in January 2022.

The Irishman, who was under contract at Fir Park until next summer, spent last season on loan at Walsall in England's League Two.

In a statement, Motherwell said: "The club thanks Ross for his service and wishes him all the very best in the future."