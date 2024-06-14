Tierney praises Havertz and backs Scotland to still progress in Euros

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney says he is not surprised by Kai Havertz’s impressive form of late.

The Arsenal duo were on opposite sides as Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening game of Euro 2024, with Havertz netting his team’s third from the penalty spot.

And Tierney, who spent the last season on loan away from Arsenal at Real Sociedad, believes Havertz is well placed to have a big tournament for the host nation.

He said: “He’s a top class player. I trained with him for a few weeks and I’m not surprised at how well he’s done.

“You could see that and I’m sure he’ll go on to have a great tournament.”

Scotland take on Hungary and Switzerland in their two remaining group games and Tierney is confident that they can still progress despite their heavy defeat to Germany.

“We believe. We knew this game was not going to qualify us or not qualify us.

“These next two games are so important and that’s the message the manager just gave us after the game.

“It’s about the next two games and believing we can do it. I know we’ve got the quality in the squad to go on and do it and to give a better account of ourselves for sure.”

