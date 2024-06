Kieran Tierney left Celtic for Arsenal in 2019 [SNS]

Scotland and Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, 27, would "love" to return to former club Celtic and the Gunners are set to listen to offers over the summer. (Football Insider)

Debutant Tommy Conway admits he will have nightmares about the late chance he missed in Scotland's 2-2 draw with Finland. (Scotsman - subscription)

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill admits there are no excuses for Friday's 5-0 defeat by Austria. (Herald - subscription)

