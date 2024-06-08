Tierney 'would love' Celtic return - gossip

Kieran Tierney left Celtic for Arsenal in 2019 [SNS]

Scotland and Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, 27, would "love" to return to former club Celtic and the Gunners are set to listen to offers over the summer. (Football Insider)

Al-Ittihad are reportedly "welcoming" offers for former Celtic winger Jota amid speculation in Saudi Arabia he could return to the Scottish champions. (Record)

Celtic and Brentford want to sign Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper and Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher, 25. (Liverpool Echo)

Bournemouth want £8m Wales defender Chris Mepham, 26, who is of interest to Celtic. (Wales Online)

Celtic, Ipswich Town and Norwich City are all interested in signing Scotland Under-17 forward Aiden McGinlay, 17, who plays for Queen's Park. (Record)

