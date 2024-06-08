Tierney 'would love' Celtic return - gossip

Scotland and Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, 27, would "love" to return to former club Celtic and the Gunners are set to listen to offers over the summer. (Football Insider)

Al-Ittihad are reportedly "welcoming" offers for former Celtic winger Jota amid speculation in Saudi Arabia he could return to the Scottish champions. (Record)

Celtic and Brentford want to sign Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper and Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher, 25. (Liverpool Echo)

Bournemouth want £8m Wales defender Chris Mepham, 26, who is of interest to Celtic. (Wales Online)

Celtic, Ipswich Town and Norwich City are all interested in signing Scotland Under-17 forward Aiden McGinlay, 17, who plays for Queen's Park. (Record)

Former Aberdeen forward Joe Harper urges new Pittodrie manager to sign a replacement for Ylber Ramadani, who left the club in 2023. (Press and Journal - subscription)

Hearts' B team boss Liam Fox has told city rivals Hibernian he does not want to join new head coach David Gray's backroom team. (Sun)

Gray is backed to succeed by for Hibs forward Christian Doidge. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Scotland debutant Tommy Conway admits he will have nightmares about the late chance he missed in the 2-2 draw with Finland. (Scotsman - subscription)

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill admits there are no excuses for Friday's 5-0 defeat by Austria. (Herald - subscription)