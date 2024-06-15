Tierney hails Tartan Army for support despite hammering

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has paid tribute to the backing the players received from the thousands of Scotland fans inside the stadium at Munich – despite the 5-1 mauling.

The Tartan Army were incredibly vocal throughout the game – and the Arsenal stopper admitted it had given the players goosebumps as they stepped onto the pitch.

“Can’t thank them enough,” he said after the game.

“You can see in the videos when we walked out today it was goosebumps, they’re amazing.”

Tierney admitted the players owed them more to cheer about than an own goal in their next two games as they look to repay the fans’ support.

“It helps us so much and we’re going to need them in the next two games, no doubt,” he said.

“[The goal] gave them a little cheer, but hopefully in the next two games we can give them a lot more to cheer about than that.”