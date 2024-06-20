Tierney carried off with hamstring injury

[Getty Images]

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was taken off on a stretcher with a hamstring injury in Scotland's 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Manager Steve Clarke confirmed the 27-year-old will be out of Scotland's next game at the very least.

Tierney spent last season on loan in Spain at Real Sociedad and made just14 first-team starts for the club because of two spells on the sidelines with hamstring injuries.

After going down just after the hour mark, former Scotland winger Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Tierney's game is done.

"He has been injured enough times in his career to know when something has gone wrong. That is his hamstring absolutely gone there."