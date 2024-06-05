Tier rankings for the OKC Thunder's roster: Untouchables, trade pieces and more

Changes could be coming for the OKC Thunder this summer.

After reaching the Western Conference semifinals as the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history, OKC enters the offseason with the freedom to revamp its roster. It boasts the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and around $35 million in cap space.

Here are five tiers for OKC's roster and where each player lands:

Untouchable core

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Jalen Williams, center, and forward Chet Holmgren (7) joke around after an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: The undisputed face of OKC's franchise is Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished second in MVP voting this season with averages of 30.1 points and 6.2 assists. The 25-year-old guard has three years left on his deal, and he's now eligible for a four-year supermax contract worth approximately $294.3 million.

Chet Holmgren: Holmgren missed all of last season due to a foot injury, but he ended any concerns by playing all 92 games this season with averages of 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds. The 22-year-old forward is a versatile big who provides elite protection, cementing his spot on OKC's Big Three.

Jalen Williams: After earning an All-Rookie first team selection last season, Williams followed that up with averages of 19.1 points and 4.5 assists. The 23-year-old forward is a perfect co-star for Gilgeous-Alexander, and he's undoubtedly on OKC's list of untouchable players.

Indispensable role players

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) defends Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals NBA playoff game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Lu Dort: Dort averaged 10.9 points on a career-high 39.4% shooting from deep this season. And after shining as the primary defender on players such as Brandon Ingram and Luka Doncic in the playoffs, it's hard to imagine OKC parting ways with the 25-year-old guard this summer.

Isaiah Joe: OKC shot a league-best 38.9% from 3-point range this season, and Joe hit his deep bombs at a 41.6% clip. The 24-year-old guard provides crucial bench production and is too much of a bargain at $2.2 million next season to trade away.

Cason Wallace: Wallace earned an All-Rookie second team selection this season with averages of 6.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. The 20-year-old guard can already defend at a high level and should be viewed as indispensable, especially with question marks surrounding fellow guard Josh Giddey.

Potential trade pieces

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends during the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.

Josh Giddey: Giddey averaged 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds this season but struggled in the playoffs, where he got benched for the first time in his three-year career. The 21-year-old guard could still be valuable in the eyes of some rebuilding teams, making him a prime trade piece if OKC wants to accelerate the timeline.

Kenrich Williams: Williams is a fan favorite despite only averaging 4.7 points in 14.9 minutes, and he has said on numerous occasions that he hopes to spend the rest of his career with OKC. Still, the 29-year-old forward could be used as salary filler for a trade since he's one year into his four-year, $27.2 million contract.

Jaylin Williams: Williams is another fan favorite who averaged four points and 3.4 rebounds in 13 minutes this season. The 21-year-old forward is a solid floor spacer who provides plenty of energy, but he'd become expendable if OKC adds another big man this summer.

Aaron Wiggins: Wiggins averaged 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.7 minutes this season. And while the 25-year-old guard can clearly produce when given the opportunity, he might get lost in the shuffle if OKC decides to be a buyer in free agency.

Ousmane Dieng: The 21-year-old forward is a former No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 draft who averaged four points and 1.5 rebounds in 11.1 minutes this season. And with the Thunder set to add another young player via the No. 12 pick in this year's draft, it'll only be more difficult for Dieng to carve out a role.

Splitting time with the G League

Oklahoma City]'s Lindy Waters III (12) is pictured in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, April 12, 2024.

Lindy Waters III: Few OKC players have a better story than Waters, a former Norman North and Oklahoma State standout who represents his home state with pride. The 26-year-old guard signed a two-year, $2.9 million deal with the Thunder in February, and he averaged 3.6 points in 7.4 minutes this season.

Keyontae Johnson: OKC selected Johnson in the second round (No. 50 overall) of the 2023 draft and signed him to a two-way contract. The 24-year-old forward averaged 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.3 minutes this season.

Olivier Sarr: After going undrafted in 2021, Sarr has played for OKC on numerous two-way contracts. The 25-year-old center averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 6.5 minutes this season, although he suffered a left Achilles tendon rupture during the G League Finals in April.

Adam Flagler: Flagler went undrafted in 2023, but OKC signed him to a two-way contract in February. The 24-year-old guard averaged 1.5 points and two assists in seven minutes this season.

Unrestricted free agents who might be on the move

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) tries to get past Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Gordon Hayward: OKC missed the mark with its trade-deadline acquisition of Hayward, who averaged 5.3 points in 17.2 minutes with the team. And based off his exit interview comments, it's safe to say Hayward won't re-sign with the Thunder this summer.

Bismack Biyombo: Biyombo averaged 1.8 points in 7.3 minutes with OKC this season after signing on Feb. 11. And while the 31-year-old center is a veteran player who can rebound the ball, the Thunder could certainly find an upgrade in free agency.

Mike Muscala: Muscala also got played sparingly this season, averaging 1.1 points in 5.7 minutes with OKC. The 32-year-old journeyman has been vocal about his love for the Thunder, but there's a chance he moves on to his next team this summer.

