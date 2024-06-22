Tier ranking OKC Thunder 2024 NBA Draft targets: Cody Williams, Jared McCain and others

The 2024 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching.

The OKC Thunder has the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, which begins at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. And since this year's rookie class lacks a consensus top pick such as Victor Wembanyama in 2023, it's anybody's guess how the lottery will take shape.

Here are tier rankings for prospects OKC could target in the NBA Draft:

Tier rankings for OKC Thunder 2024 NBA Draft targets

Best talent available: Top prospects who might fall to OKC

Cody Williams, Colorado

The younger brother of Jalen Williams, Cody Williams is a 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 11.9 points and three rebounds as a freshman this past season.

Williams is a versatile wing defender, which every team is looking for. And while he needs to fill out more and improve as a shooter, he could turn into a legitimate 3-and-D option for OKC.

Williams could get snagged by a team such as Detroit (pick No. 5) or Portland (No. 7). But if the 19-year-old prospect gets passed up on for other wings such as Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, he’d be a great pickup for OKC at No. 12.

Nikola Topic, Serbia

Topic is a 6-foot-6 guard who averaged eight points, five assists and three rebounds this past season with Crvena Zvezda, a team in the Basketball League of Serbia.

Topic, 18, is a high-level passer and a crafty finisher around the rim, although he’ll need to improve as a jump shooter. And while he isn't the best fit with OKC, he would certainly be the best prospect available.

Topic was considered by many people to be a top-five prospect before he suffered a partially torn ACL earlier this month. Teams such as San Antonio (No. 4 and No. 8) and Utah (No. 10) could still take a chance on him, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he fell to OKC at No. 12.

Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Holland is a 6-8 forward who averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals this past season.

Despite not being a great spot-up shooter, Holland is an explosive athlete who finishes well around the rim. The 18-year-old prospect would be a high-flying addition for OKC and a versatile defender who's quick enough to switch onto guards.

It’s unlikely that teams such as Portland (No. 7), Memphis (No. 9) and Chicago (No. 11) will pass on Holland. But if he does drop on draft night due to being a raw prospect, he’d be a great value pick for an OKC team that can give him time to develop.

Instant impact picks: Players who can contribute right away

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Mar 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) moves the ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Knecht is a 6-5 guard who averaged 21.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.7% from deep as a senior this past season.

Knecht is 23, making him older than four guys on the Thunder’s roster. He’s also only five days younger than Jalen Williams, who’s about to enter his third season in the NBA.

But OKC already has plenty of youth, and it’s in a win-now stage after reaching the Western Conference semifinals this past season. If the Thunder is looking for someone who can provide scoring off the bench right away, Knecht is a great choice.

Devin Carter, Providence

Carter is a 6-2 guard who averaged 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 37.7% from deep as a junior this past season.

The 22-year-old prospect would bring a little bit of everything to the table for OKC. He’s a strong perimeter defender, a good secondary ball handler and an active rebounder.

Similar to Knecht, Carter is one of the older players in the draft. But he’s an experienced, versatile prospect who could have an instant impact with the Thunder.

Jared McCain, Duke

McCain is a 6-2 guard who averaged 14.3 points and five rebounds while shooting 41.4% from deep as a freshman this past season.

The 20-year-old prospect isn’t as experienced as other guys in this tier, but he showed an ability to adapt and win at Duke. McCain played selflessly alongside high-profile players such as Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach, and he led the Blue Devils to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.

McCain is a strong playmaker, a knockdown shooter and a hard-nosed defender. He’d have no trouble carving out a role on OKC’s bench right away.

Upside picks: Promising players who’ll take time to develop

Tidjane Salaun, France

Salaun is a 6-9 forward who averaged nine points and four rebounds this past season with Cholet, a team in France’s LNB Elite league.

The 18-year-old prospect has provided glimpses of his potential. He’s a lengthy wing who can finish well around the rim and defend numerous positions, but he’ll have to improve his handles and shooting off the dribble.

Fortunately for OKC, it can afford to be patient. The Thunder can give Salaun plenty of time to develop in the G League with hopes of him eventually becoming a two-way threat.

Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

Smith is a 6-11 forward who averaged 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 36.4% from deep this past season.

The 19-year-old prospect has an NBA-ready body. He has the size of a center but the mobility and athleticism of a wing, which sounds great on paper as an eventual frontcourt partner for OKC’s Chet Holmgren.

Smith needs to improve defensively, and his touch around the rim is also a concern despite being a strong dunker. Still, his upside makes him an intriguing prospect.

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Filipowski is a 6-11 forward who averaged 16.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 34.8% from deep as a sophomore this past season.

The 20-year-old prospect would fit in well with an OKC team that wants to go five-out. Filipowski boasts a strong motor on defense, good passing vision for his size and a solid 3-point shot.

Filipowski needs to get stronger if he wants to hang with other NBA bigs. If he can do that, he’d be another good frontcourt option to pair with Holmgren.

Sleeper selections: Players who are under the radar

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Holmes is a 6-9 center who averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks as a junior this past season.

The 21-year-old prospect has all the tools to be an impactful role player. He blocks shots, moves well as a cutter or rim runner on offense and is even capable of knocking down the occasional 3-pointer.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported on May 31 that Holmes canceled several workouts, raising strong suspicions that he has secured a guarantee in the back part of the first round. Still, he’d be a good backup big for OKC if it beat that mystery team to the punch.

Ware is a 7-foot center who averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks as a sophomore this past season.

The 20-year-old prospect is limited offensively to buckets around the rim, although he showed glimpses of being a floor spacer by going 17-for-40 from deep (42.5%). Regardless, Ware can provide valuable size, rebounding and rim protection for OKC.

It’s hard to project a landing spot for Ware, who could go anywhere from the end of the lottery to the mid-20s. But he checks off a lot of the boxes for what OKC needs.

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Da Silva is a 6-8 forward who averaged 16 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.5% from deep as a senior this past season.

The 23-year-old prospect isn’t the most athletic player, but he impacts the game on both ends of the floor. Da Silva can knock it down from deep, finish at the rim, pass and defend multiple positions.

OKC fans are more enamored with Da Silva's teammate, Cody Williams. But Da Silva is a Swiss Army knife who could be a valuable glue guy for the Thunder.

