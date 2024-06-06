What tier does LSU’s quarterback situation fall into entering 2024?

LSU has a lot of questions on both sides of the ball as it prepares for its third campaign under coach Brian Kelly in 2024, but there’s one major area that’s getting a lot of attention this offseason: the quarterback position.

Gone is Jayden Daniels, who started the last two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023. It’s now Garrett Nussmeier’s turn after sitting on the bench but seeing quite a bit of game action as a backup the last two seasons.

To help him, LSU also brought in Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann and returns redshirt freshman Rickie Collins.

While those pieces are promising, there are questions. And when ESPN’s David Hale ranked all 134 FBS quarterback situations into tiers, LSU’s fell into Tier 8, titled “shoes to fill.”

The sample sizes are small, of course, but in his three years at LSU, Nussmeier has thrown at least 10 passes in 10 games. In the first five of those games — two of which came against FCS foes — he completed 58%, averaged 7.2 yards per pass and had three TDs and four interceptions. In the last five — a slate that includes Alabama and Georgia — he completed 63%, averaged 9.2 yards per pass and threw eight touchdowns with three picks.

Nussmeier has shown promise in his limited action with the Tigers, but only time will tell how he handles being an everyday starter for this team in 2024.

