Tielemans sets new goal record against Romania 🥇

Belgium are off and running in Saturday’s final EURO 2024 fixture with an early lead over Romania.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring after just 73 seconds into the Group E encounter at Köln’s RheinEnergieStadion.

In doing so, the Aston Villa playmaker set a new record for Belgium’s fastest-ever goal at a major international tournament.

Belgium's goal after 73 seconds is their earliest ever in a match at a major international tournament. ⏱️#EURO2024 — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) June 22, 2024

Tielemans’ strike also ensured that all 24 competing nations at EURO 2024 has now scored during the group stage.

Truly a momentous goal from the Red Devils’ player.