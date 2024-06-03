Tiedown roping effort from Mitchell's Cade Grill leads opening weekend of high school rodeo regionals

Jun. 3—HURON, S.D. — Cade Grill, of Mitchell, is in the lead of the South Dakota High School Rodeo's East Region standings in the tiedown roping event after one weekend, as competitors gathered at the Heartland Arena for the opening weekend of the region rodeos. Participants in the East Region are generally from the eastern third of the state.

Grill leads the region's tiedown roping standings with 16 points. His best time of the Huron weekend was 12.39 seconds. Frankfort's Tyler Esser is second on points with 15.

In breakaway roping, Woonsocket's Tierney Breen is in second place with 11 points behind Colman's Josie Mousel, who leads with 18.5 points. Raylee Fagerhaug and Ella Fagerhaug, of Wessington Springs, are fifth and sixth with 9 and 8.5 points, respectively, while Shada Beeson, of Wagner, is in seventh with eight points and Ally Henkel, of Mitchell is in eighth place with seven points.

Michaela McCormick, of Salem, leads the region goat tying standings with a top time of 7.16 seconds, winning both go-rounds and scoring 20 points. Ella Fagerhaug is seventh in the region with seven points after the first weekend.

Beeson is the region's leader in pole bending at 19 points, with the top time of the second go-round (21.117). Canistota's Taylor McGregor had the top first-go time (20.957) and is second on points with 17, followed by Raylee Fagerhaug with 10 points for third place, Breen in fourth place with nine points and Shana Lensing, of Wagner, in fifth place with eight points.

In the reined cow horse competition, Woonsocket's Bailey Feistner is in second place with 17 points following a top score of 126. Huron's Victoriah Buffington leads the region with 20 points and a top score of 137. Parkston's Kacy Goehring is third with nine points and a top score of 116.5 points.

In the saddle bronc riding, Christopher Nelson, of Lake Andes, had the weekend's best qualifying ride with 61 points and he's in second for the region with 10 points, only behind Garit Hockett, of Backus, Minnesota, with 17 points.

Terran Talsma, of Springfield, leads the steer wrestling standings with 20 points. He won both go-rounds in Huron with times of 5.52 and 5.48 seconds. Kade Odens, of Scotland, was second-fastest in the first round with a time of 6.87 seconds and is fourth on points with nine. Treyvan Talsma is in sixth place with seven points.

The boys all-around cowboy recipient was August Steele, of Huron, while Huron's Brady Meyer earned reserve all-around honors. The girls all-around cowgirl winner was Sidney Johnson, of Sisseton, while Raylee Fagerhaug, of Wessington Springs, received girls reserve all-around honors.

The East Region will hold its second weekend of competition in Watertown on June 7-9. Participants who earn at least three points in the regional rodeos will qualify for the state competition, which will be held June 11-15 in Fort Pierre. Points from the regional and state rodeos count toward scoring the year-end state champions and the qualification for Team South Dakota for the National High School Finals Rodeo.

HIGHMORE, S.D. — In the SDHSRA's River Region opening weekend, Garret Phillips and Piper Hanson are among the area rodeo standouts leading their events in points after competing in Highmore. Participants in the River Region are generally from the middle-third of the state.

Phillips, of Winner, leads the boys cutting scoring with 18 points for the weekend, including a top score of 71.5 points to lead the second go-round. Colome's Seth Heath was third with 16 points, including a top mark of 71 points. Phillips is also second in the reined cow horse competition with 18 points behind Pierre's Ryen Sheppick, as Phillips had the best score in the first-go with 149 points. Heath is sixth in reined cow horse points with nine and is also seventh in tiedown roping with eight points.

Piper Hanson, of Burke, won both rounds of the girls cutting competition with scores of 71.5 and 71 to score 20 points on the weekend and hold first place. Kimball's Sidney Stahl is third with 16 points after a top score of 69.

Kennebec's Caysen Gran is in third place in the barrel racing standings with 15 points after two rounds of rodeo over the weekend. Her top time was 18.633 seconds. Aubrey Moody, of Letcher, is seventh with seven points with a top time of 18.824 seconds. Gran was also tied for third in breakaway roping with nine points after posting the second-fastest time of the second go-round (2.38 seconds).

Kate Weborg, of St. Charles, tied for fifth in standings with nine points in the goat tying event. In pole bending, Megan Marone, of Pukwana, is fourth with 13 points after a low time of 21.447 points, while Colome's Ashlyn Hoffine was fifth in pole bending with 10 points and a best time of 21.773 seconds.

In steer wrestling, Reliance's Swade Reis is second on points with 10, winning the second-go with the weekend's best time in the event at 11.06 seconds. Pierre's Tristan Spencer had qualifying times in both rounds and leads with 19 points. Dusty Rose, of Chamberlain, is fourth in the event standings with eight points and Rowdy Moore, of Winner, is sixth with seven points.

In team roping, Stetson Shelbourn, of Colome, and Browdy Kocer, of Wood, are in second place with 16 points for the weekend, with their best time of 7.49 seconds. Teigan Vanderpol and Sutton Vanderpol, of Geddes, were third with 12 weekend points and a top time of 9.0 seconds, while Reliance's Swade Reis and Rope Reis won the first-go with a time of 8.55 seconds and have 11 points as a team.

River Region competition continues in Winner from June 7-9 at the Tripp County Rodeo Grounds.