Tie for No. 2, Oklahoma State falls in latest AP Top 25

For the first time in almost two decades, there is a tie at No. 2 in the AP Top 25. Both Ohio State and Tennessee have exactly 1,500 points, although the Volunteers do have 18 first-place votes to the Buckeyes’ 15.

Other than Tennessee technically moving up from No. 3 to No. 2, there wasn’t any movement in the top eight. Beyond the top eight, things get interesting.

Oregon, USC, and UCLA round out the top ten. The Pac-12 is tied with the SEC for most teams in the top ten, with three teams each.

Depending on which Big 12 fan you ask, it was either a great week or a terrible week. TCU remains the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 7, and Kansas State jumped nine spots to No. 13. That big jump, however, came at the expense of Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys fell nine spots after losing to K-State 48-0 in the biggest loss of the Mike Gundy era. They did not have the biggest fall this week. That honor goes to Wake Forest, who fell ten spots after losing to Louisville 48-21.

There are a few new faces in the poll this week. The Liberty Flames are back for the first time since 2020, and the Oregon State Beavers are ranked for the first time since 2013.

Two teams fell out of the rankings, and both call the SEC East home. Kentucky and South Carolina are now both unranked. The Wildcats hadn’t been unranked all season.

There are some very interesting top-ten matchups on the schedule for this week. Alabama is heading to Death Valley to take on LSU. Brian Kelly’s Tigers are very much in play for the SEC West title. They beat Ole Miss two weeks ago. If they beat Alabama, they’ll be in complete control of the division.

As we get closer to College Football Playoff time, the margin for error is only getting smaller. If LSU does beat Alabama, the Tide’s hopes to return to the playoff are dead.

