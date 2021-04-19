Tie Domi was spotted hanging out with Tom Brady again

NFL legend Tom Brady and former NHL enforcer Tie Domi were seen hanging out together yet again over the weekend. (Twitter/TSN Sports)

There may be no two athletes more opposite — in seemingly every single way — than Tom Brady and Tie Domi.

Brady, the widely regarded greatest NFL player to ever live, is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, multiple time MVP, plays the most important position in the sport and is almost as famous for his strict workout, longevity, conditioning and lifestyle protocols.

Domi, meanwhile, could be considered a legend by some, namely for being one of the toughest, most savage NHL enforcers to ever play the game. Unlike Brady, however, Domi possesses zero championships, zero MVPs, and likely has zero green juices to his name.

Alas, opposites do tend to attract, and that appears to be the exact situation we have going on here with Brady and Domi, as the two were seen hanging out and yucking it up at a sporting event for the second time over the past couple months.

Tie Domi and Tom Brady catching some MLS action in Miami ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XH9BN5wJUw — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 18, 2021

As mentioned, this ain't the first time these two legends have been seen hanging out and getting cozy. The two were together following Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win back in February, with Brady giving Tie and his son max some love on his Instagram story after the big game.

Hard to pinpoint exactly where this bromance began, but word on the street is that Mark Wahlberg is a mutual friend of both guys, which spawned the blooming friendship we see today.

I'm still kind of confused but absolutely here for this.

More from Yahoo Sports