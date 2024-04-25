Tidjane Salaün, a projected first-round pick from France, declares for NBA draft

Tidjane Salaün, a 6-foot-9 forward from France, told Jonathan Givony of ESPN on Thursday that he has declared for the 2024 NBA draft after three years with Cholet Basket.

Salaün, who will turn 19 in August, is averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and one steal on 33% shooting from 3-point range in 48 games. He has started 48 games between all competitions and is among the team leaders in scoring and rebounding.

He started playing with the Cholet Basket youth team in 2021 before joining the senior roster for this season. He is now producing at a high level against some of the top teams across Europe and is emerging as one of the top international prospects.

NEWS: Tidjane Salaun, a potential lottery pick, has declared for the 2024 NBA draft, he told ESPN. STORY: https://t.co/TJuXqdjb26 pic.twitter.com/CABzQsNpDm — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 25, 2024

Salaün is considered a potential lottery pick. He has dazzled with his ability to handle the ball in transition, drive and finish at the rim. He crashes the glass on both sides of the court with force and can also defend multiple positions with his reported 7-foot, 2-inch wingspan.

He represented France last year in the FIBA U18 European Championship, averaging 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 assists in seven games. It was his first time playing for his country after he was previously cut from its under-17 team.

With Cholet Basket still in its season and competing for a playoff spot, Salaün likely won’t arrive in the United States until later in the pre-draft process. He will have the opportunity to meet with teams for interviews and workouts once his season is over.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire