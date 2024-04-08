Tides unveil ‘Tribute to Norfolk Night’ uniforms

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides will celebrate their home city on Saturday, April 13 with special “Tribute to Norfolk Night” uniforms.

The Tides’ jerseys will have Norfolk’s airport code, “ORF,” with mermaid-themed lettering, accented by azaleas that are prominent at the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Tides Tribute to Norfolk Night jerseys. (Courtesy of Norfolk Tides)

Their hats will feature the Norfolk mace, which was presented to the city on April 1, 1754 by Royal Lt. Governor of Virginia Robert Dinwiddie.

The original mace, which is still on display in the Chrysler Museum of Art, has actually been on every seating row in Harbor Park since it opened in 1993.

The Norfolk mace hat (Courtesy of Norfolk Tides)

The merchandise became available starting Monday at the Tides team store and online at tides.milbstore.com.

“We are thrilled to debut our Tribute to Norfolk uniforms this Saturday at Harbor Park” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “The Tides have played in Norfolk since 1970 and took on the city name of Norfolk when we moved to Harbor Park in 1993. We’re proud to have the opportunity to showcase more than just the name Norfolk, we can celebrate some of what makes Norfolk so special.”

Meanwhile three dates on the jersey, 1682, 1736 and 1845, are when Norfolk was incorporated as a town, borough, and city.

Though it seems the Tides hardly need help to get fans to Harbor Park this season thanks to the product on the field. The Tides, who won last year’s Triple-A Championship, are 7-2 and lead the International East with a whopping 100 runs scored and a +27 run differential so far this season.

The roster includes a slew of MLB-level talent, including number one minor league prospect Jackson Holliday and fellow Orioles 40-man roster mate Heston Kjerstad. Kjerstad is batting .462 so far this season with six home runs and 25 RBI (1.548 OPS).

The Tides are playing the Yankees’ Triple A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, from Tuesday to Sunday. First pitch Saturday night is at 6:35 p.m.

