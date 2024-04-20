Tides snap 10-game losing streak, beat Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WAVY) — Heston Kjerstad hit two home runs and Cade Povich struck out nine batters as the Norfolk Tides broke a 10-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Friday before 6,184 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

After starting the season 8-1, the Tides hit a slump, falling in 10 straight games before the win over the Jumbo Shrimp.

Kjerstad had his third multi-homer game for the Tides, as the lefty hit two first-pitch homers.

The Tides (8-11) scored first, with Connor Norby scoring on a fielders choice after Coby Mayo grounded into a double play. They then scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Kjerstad hit a solo home run over the centerfield fence in the top of the 5th, and a double from Maverick Handley in the sixth drove in Daniel Johnson. Kjerstad then hit another solo shot on a line drive that just cleared the lower portion of the rightfield fence at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp (11-8) got their lone run on a solo homer run from Griffin Conine, but Tides pitching held the home side at bay the rest of the way.

Povich (2-1), allowed just three hits while walking four in 5-1/3 innings. Norfolk pitcher Kaleb Ort picked up his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Right-handed pitcher Justin Armbruester (0-2, 10.03 ERA) will start for the Tides Saturday. Gametime is 6:35 p.m.

