Tides pitchers shine, Jackson Holliday continues streak but Norfolk falls to Gwinnett

Brandon Young turned in a solid start in his Triple-A debut for the Norfolk Tides, and Jonathan Heasley continued his scoreless innings streak, but Gwinnett held pitchers surrendered just four hits in a 5-2 victory at Harbor Park on Wednesday night.

Young finished with six strikeouts, the most by a Tide in his Triple-A debut since Justin Armbruester fanned seven last season at Nashville. Heasley worked his sixth straight scoreless outing with the Tides, pitching three innings in relief and allowing four hits and a walk while striking out three batters. Heasley dropped his ERA to 0.39 and has allowed one earned run in 23 innings.

Gwinnett’s Luke Waddell had three hits, including an RBI double and run-scoring single to pace the Stripers.

Norfolk’s Jackson Holliday went 2 for 4 to extend his on-base streak to 13 games, the longest active streak among Norfolk hitters, and his hitting streak to six games.

The teams continue their series with a 12:05 p.m. game today at Harbor Park.