Tides fail to sweep in series finale with Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (Courtesy of the Norfolk Tides) — The Norfolk Tides (7-2) fell to the Charlotte Knights (2-7), 6-2, on Sunday at Truist Field. That snapped a five-game winning streak for the Tides and the first time they have scored less than five runs this season. However, the Tides will enter next week as the first place team in the International League.

For the fifth time of the series, Norfolk scored in the first inning. This time it was Nick Maton, who knocked a sac fly to give the Tides the early lead. They would double their score in the fifth when Connor Norby knocked an RBI single to go up 2-0.

Cade Povich was stellar as the starting pitcher for the Tides. He didn’t allow a run through the first five innings while striking out nine batters. Povich couldn’t get an out in the sixth inning, allowing the first two hitters to reach and was relieved by Tucker Davidson. One run would cross for Charlotte, but Davidson stopped the bleeding to make it 2-1.

Charlotte kept piling on in the seventh and took the lead on two runs. Colson Montgomery tied the game on an RBI single, then pinch-hitter Chuckie Robinson lofted an RBI single him self to give the Knights a 3-2 lead. They capped their six unanswered runs on a three-run homer by Danny Mendick to take the 6-2 victory.

After a league-wide off day on Monday, the Tides will host the Yankees affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a six-game set at Harbor Park starting Tuesday night. The Tides have not announced their probable, while the Rail Riders will throw LHP Edgar Barclay (0-0, 2.08) in the series opener. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

