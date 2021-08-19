Tides advance to ECML finals

Aug. 19—Bryce Bedard pitched a four-hitter as the Tides beat the Padres 5-0 on Wednesday night at Washington Park in Groton to advance to the Eastern Connecticut Major League finals.

The Tides will play regular-season champion the Sonics in the best-of-three series for the title. All three games are at Washington Park and begin at 6 p.m. The series begins on Monday, Aug. 23. Game 2 in Tuesday and Game 3, if necessary, is Wednesday.

Bedard struck out four and hit a batter as the Tides swept the best-of-three series. The Tides scored a run in the third without a hit and added four more in the seventh, also without a hit.

Chris Oullette had two hits for the Padres and Hendrick Khoury took the loss.

