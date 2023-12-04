Tide rides high: Alabama part of playoff field

Dec. 3—Alabama, on the heels of an SEC championship victory over No. 1 Georgia, will gets its chance at a national championship.

The College Football Playoff committee included the Crimson Tide in this year's four-team field along with Michigan, Washington and Texas.

The playoff berths were announced Sunday.

The Crimson Tide (12-1) has won 11 straight games since losing at home to Texas in September. Alabama was No. 8 in last week's CFP committee rankings and two teams ahead of it (Georgia, Oregon) lost this weekend while another (Ohio State) did not play.

Florida State (13-0), which won the Atlantic Coast Conference title, became the first unbeaten team from a Power Five conference to be snubbed by the CFP, which began in 2014.

Florida State's bid was hurt by its star quarterback suffering a season-ending injury two weeks ago. Jordan Travis went down with a knee injury against North Alabama.

"Florida State is a different team than they were the first 11 weeks," Boo Corrigan, the CFP committee chairman who is athletic director at North Carolina State, said on ESPN's announcement show.

"It changes the offense in the entirety. That was really a big factor."

The playoff semifinals will be Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl with the championship game Jan. 8 in Houston.

Michigan (13-0) is the No. 1 seed and will play the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, while Washington (13-0) and Texas (12-1) will face off in the Sugar Bowl.

Florida State was the first team left out of the CFP field, according to the CFP committee's rankings. Georgia, which was No. 1 last week before losing to Alabama and had won the last two national championships, was sixth in the committee's final rankings.

Alabama, which became the first team to jump from No. 8 in the previous week's CFP rankings into the field, suffered through the suspense Saturday night waiting on Sunday's announcement.

"It was a tough night," Alabama coach Nick Saban said on ESPN. "I didn't sleep a lot because there are a lot of good teams out there. Florida State is a good team. ... It's unfortunate that a good team got left out, but I feel our team deserves to be here."

Not surprisingly, the Seminoles disagreed.

"Our players, coaches, and fans — as well as all those who love this sport — deserve better," FSU athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement. "The committee failed college football today."