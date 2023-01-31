Tide offer 2024 QB Prentiss “Air” Noland from Georgia

Alabama already has 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin locked in with the Crimson Tide. It appears that the coaching staff could be looking to add another quarterback to the 2024 recruiting class. After a junior day visit, the coaching staff offered quarterback Prentiss “Air” Noland.

Noland is an extremely talented left-handed quarterback. Last season, he threw for 4,095 passing yards, 55 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. That is remarkable when considering that he did that at Class 6A in Georgia. In three seasons at Langston Hughes, Noland has passed for over 8,000 yards and 104 touchdowns.

If the stats indicate anything, it is that Noland plays at an elite level. His measurables are also eye-popping. He stands at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. That is a relatively good size for a quarterback looking to play for a Power-Five program like Alabama.

At this time, Noland is favored to land at Auburn. On3’s RPM gives the Tigers a 91.9% chance to earn Noland’s commitment. Then again, these predictions were placed before the Crimson Tide offered the Georgia native. Things can change for Noland. He has yet to announce his top schools or when he plans on making a decision.

Alabama will likely push to add him with hopes of signing two quarterbacks as a part of the 2024 recruiting class.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Prentiss “Air” Noland’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 118 22 11 Rivals 4 – 42 18 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 95 15 8 247 Composite 4 137 25 12

Vitals

Hometown Fairburn, Georgia Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-3 Weight 195 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 28, 2023

Visited Alabama for Junior Day on January 28, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

#ᴀɢᴛɢ ✞ ..

After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban ..

I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama 🐘 @AlabamaFTBL @DerekDooley @BAMACoachG pic.twitter.com/UwagnXs4S4 — Pʀᴇɴᴛɪss Aɪʀ Nᴏʟᴀɴᴅ. (@AirNoland_) January 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire