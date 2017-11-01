Tickets for World Series Game 7 are, not surprisingly, super expensive

LOS ANGELES — Shocker: A World Series Game 7, the most exciting game in sports, being played at Dodger Stadium is getting really expensive really fast. OK, maybe that’s not a shocker at all.

Tickets prices for Wednesday night’s Game 7 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are seeing a surge on the secondary market. We’re also seeing a lot of people willing to unload their tickets to cash in on the interest.

SeatGeek, which tracks ticket-sale data from all over the secondary market, says the average price for a ticket to Game 7 is currently $600 more than a ticket to Game 6 — $1,740 for Game 7, compared to $1,140 for Game 6. That tops the previous highs in the series, according to SeatGeek: $1,401 for Game 4 in Houston and $1,364 for Game 1 in L.A.

This still doesn’t come close to last year’s series, though, when people were paying the toppest of dollar to witness the Chicago Cubs win their World Series since 1908. The average resale ticket price then was $2,420.

Dodgers fans — including actor Ashton Kutcher — will need to pay top dollar on the secondary market to get into Game 7. (AP)

Tickets have been steadily rising since the Dodgers won 3-1 on Tuesday night to force a Game 7. The average get-in price, according to SeatGeek, had raised $100 in just a part of Wednesday morning.

Beyond the averages, the high-dollar tickets are also really, really high:

• SeatGeek has one set of tickets behind the Dodgers’ dugout going for $15,300 each.

• ESPN’s Darren Rovell is reporting that someone paid $117,357 for a pair of tickets right behind home plate, to sit near Larry King and Mary Hart.