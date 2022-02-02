Tickets to watch the Rams in Super Bowl LVI will cost you more than $5,000

One year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played (and won) the Super Bowl in their home stadium, the Los Angeles Rams will do the same – hopefully, with the same end result. For fans in Los Angeles, that’s great news, since they won’t have to travel to see their team play in the big game.

But that doesn’t mean it’ll be cheap to attend Super Bowl LVI. Ticket prices for the game are outrageous, even after dropping slightly from the initial peak. On StubHub, the cheapest ticket is $5,050. When you add in the service charge of $1,300, that brings the total north of $6,000.

On Ticketmaster, the cheapest seats are $4,839. But again, there’s a service fee of $1,028.29, so those seats are nearly $6,000 too.

According to TicketIQ, the peak get-in price was $6,717 after the Bengals punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday. The cheapest ticket then dropped to $5,551 after the Rams beat the 49ers.

And these are the cheapest tickets we’re talking about. There are a boatload of seats up for sale that will cost more than $25,000 each, with some pushing north of $40,000. Darren Rovell of The Action Network tweeted that someone spent $92,912 for four tickets on the Rams’ sideline, which gives them a great view.

$92,912: What someone just spent on @TickPick for four Super Bowl seats on the Rams sideline with this view. pic.twitter.com/neB1zQpNHE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 1, 2022

Chad Johnson shared a screenshot of a map of SoFi Stadium with ticket prices throughout the building, and he wants to know how diehard fans are supposed to afford any of those seats.

It’s a good question because not many people can manage to spend $6,000 for one ticket to a game.

Can someone explain how the diehard fans of these teams are suppose to support their team & attend the game❓ pic.twitter.com/iF3RCsRoyj — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 2, 2022

Super Bowl tickets are typically the most expensive for any event each year, and this edition of the game is no different. According to Sporting News, the cheapest ticket to last year’s Super Bowl was $4,000 – up from $3,488 in 2020.

Prices seem to be coming down for the Rams-Bengals matchup and could drop even more before kickoff, but going to the game won’t be cheap no matter where your seats are.

